Molecular Imaging Agents Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Molecular imaging is a new biomedical research discipline which enables the quantification, visualization, and characterization of biologic processes taking place at the cellular and subcellular levels. Molecular imaging plays a very important role in diagnosis of early assessment, risk stratification, and follow-up of patients with neurological diseases. Molecular imaging offers unique visions that helps in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular disease conditions like heart failure, ischemic injury and left ventricular remodeling, thrombosis and angiogenesis. Molecular imaging is a field which relies on the availability of relevant biomarkers and the improvements in detection technologies. The main application of molecular imaging is the analysis of biologic processes of a living subject cell in order to identify their molecular abnormalities that form the origin of disease.

Imaging agents are the substances designed to improve the imaging output of specific organs, physiological functions, tissues and diseases. Molecular imaging agents are small molecules, peptides, engineered proteins, aptamers and nanoparticles. The main purpose of a molecular imaging agent is to cross-examine and report back about a specific target of interest during the course of a molecular imaging study. Typically a molecular imaging agent comprises of a targeting component and a signaling component. A molecular imaging agent is designed to specifically interact with one or more molecular targets, which need to be first introduced to study biochemical processes. Imaging agents also have a long list of alternative names including probes, imaging probes, agents, molecular spies, molecular beacons, molecular detectives, radiopharmaceuticals, radiolabeled probes, and tracers. A molecular imaging agent should have the following characteristics: high selectivity for biochemical target, good in vivo stability, cost and time effective synthesis, good ratio of specific to non-specific binding, signal amplification, good safety profile and multiplexing capabilities.

Molecular Imaging Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global molecular imaging agents market is driven by the increased functionality of products. Increasing aging population suffering from end stage disease and rising prevalence of cancer disorders are expected to drive the demand for molecular imaging. The need for digitization, expensive investment and novel contrast agents are also driving the molecular imaging agents market. The global molecular imaging agents market is likely to be restrained by the market consolidation. Rapid pace of innovation restricts spending and lack of awareness are some restrains to global molecular imaging agents market.

Molecular Imaging Agents Market: Segmentation

The global molecular imaging agents market is classified on the basis of types, application, and distribution channel

On the basis of types global molecular imaging agents market can be segmented as:

Small molecules

Peptides

Engineered protein fragments

Aptamers

Nanoparticles

Others

On the basis of application global molecular imaging agents market can be segmented as:

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurology Disorders

On the basis of end user global molecular imaging agents market can be segmented as:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic & imaging centers

Others

Molecular Imaging Agents Market: Overview

Based on types, the global molecular imaging agents market is segmented into small molecules, peptides, engineered protein fragments, aptamers, nanoparticles and others. Amongst all, peptides have emerged as a very important type of molecular imaging agents. Based on application, the global molecular imaging agents market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, gastrointestinal disorders and neurology disoeder. Similarly, based on end user, the market is segmented into, hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others. Diagnostic & imaging centers are expected to hold maximum share in the market due to the ease of availability of medication.

Molecular Imaging Agents Market: Regional Overview

In terms of region, the global molecular imaging agents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region of molecular imaging agents market owing to increasing awareness for molecular imaging in disease diagnosis and monitoring. Europe and Asia region are also growing at rapid pace for molecular imaging agents owing to increase in research and development (clinical trials) activities across biopharmaceutical drugs.

Molecular Imaging Agents Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global molecular imaging agents market are General Electric Company, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., Guerbet Company, and others.

