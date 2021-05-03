Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market
Automotive telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle’s present condition such as speed, acceleration, and other surrounding parameters The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors such as vehicle speed, braking system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and transmission control system.
In the motorsports industry, telematics has helped in making racing more competitive by providing comprehensive information about the racing car such as accurate lap times, fuel consumption, and sector-wise analysis.
The key players covered in this study
Agero
Airbiquity
Continental
Verizon
Visteon
AT&T
Bynx
Connexis
Ericsson
Fleetmatics
Luxoft
Magneti Marelli
Octo Telematics
PTC
Robert Bosch
Comtech Telecommunications
TELENAV
Telogis
TomTom International
The study objectives are to present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)
Remote Location System
Market segment by Application, split into
IoT platform
M2M
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
