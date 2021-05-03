Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon, Visteon and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) Market



Automotive telematics system is a device which deals with communication (sending, receiving, and storing information) regarding the vehicle’s present condition such as speed, acceleration, and other surrounding parameters The telematics system collects information from different on-board sensors such as vehicle speed, braking system, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), airbags, and transmission control system.

In the motorsports industry, telematics has helped in making racing more competitive by providing comprehensive information about the racing car such as accurate lap times, fuel consumption, and sector-wise analysis.

The key players covered in this study

Agero

Airbiquity

Continental

Verizon

Visteon

AT&T

Bynx

Connexis

Ericsson

Fleetmatics

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli

Octo Telematics

PTC

Robert Bosch

Comtech Telecommunications

TELENAV

Telogis

TomTom International

The study objectives are to present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Motor Racing Telematics (MRT)

Remote Location System

Market segment by Application, split into

IoT platform

M2M

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motor Racing Telematics (MRT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



