Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market: Introduction

A non-metallic-sheathed cable, also known as Romex’, is a covered electrical wire consisting of at least two insulated conductors and one bare conductor and it is predominantly used in residential wiring. Non-metallic-sheathed cables are safer than older cables and wiring types and they are relatively cheaper and hence, a preferred choice for many electricians. These cables are of various types and are used for different applications.

If the non-metallic-sheathed cable has two wires, it will have one white and one black along with one ground wire, which is bare and made of copper. Three-wire cables have a white, black and red insulated wire plus one bare copper ground wire. The function of the ground cable is to provide the safe path for excess charge. The standard non-metallic-sheathed cable used for internal work in dry locations is Type Non-metallic-sheathed (NM) – B cable. These cables are commonly used for residential switches, fixtures and loads rated for 90°C.

For underground installation, Type UF (Underground Feeder) – B cable, a kind of non-metallic-sheathed cable is used. The type UF-B cable is fungus resistant, moisture resistant and corrosion resistant. A non-metallic-sheathed connector is used to connect non-metallic-sheathed cables with the help of a box or enclosure.

Mostly 4 colours of wires are used, each having its own significance:

Yellow – 20 amp circuit

Orange –30 amp circuit

White – 15 amp circuit

Black – 60 amp circuit

In non-metallic-sheathed cables, the outer jacket has a numbering according to the colour of wire used.

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market: Dynamics

Attributing to government policies and increasing awareness of people towards safety, it is forecasted that non-metallic-sheathed cables will find increased applications and thereby, fuel the global market. Non-metallic-sheathed cables have the ability to be used in corrosive as well as dry environments, making them lucrative for use in underground as well as in internal residential wiring and hence, increasing their consumption.

Non-metallic sheathed cables are not permitted for use in commercial garages, as service conductors, in hoists and cannot be embedded in concrete, cement or aggregate. With small exceptions, the use of non-metallic sheathed cable is also prohibited in hazardous locations and theaters. This is expected to cause a hindrance in the use of non-metallic sheathed cables and thereby, retard growth of the non-metallic sheathed cables market.

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market: Segmentation

The non-metallic sheathed cables market can be segmented on the basis of product type:

Rubber

Nylon

The non-metallic sheathed cables market can be segmented on the basis of end use application:

Electric Power

Communication

Others

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region, especially China and India are expected to witness growth in the use of non-metallic sheathed cables as people are becoming increasingly aware of safety issues and governments are introducing stringent Policies to ensure the use of certain types of wiring. The growing number of energy projects in the Middle East is expected to drive the non-metallic sheathed cables market over the forecasted period. Further, smart city development in Iraq, UAE, etc. is expected to fuel to the market in these regions. Huge availability of cheap labour is expected to drive the industry during the forecasted period. Replacement of transmission lines to reduce the number of accidents is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Increase in infrastructure development and construction projects in the Middle East, especially Dubai and Saudi Arabia is estimated to spur growth of the market.

High price of raw materials, such as aluminium and copper and the ever increasing cost of energy are expected to hamper growth of the non-metallic sheathed cables market in the Middle East. North America, followed by Europe and Japan are expected to witness steady growth in the non-metallic sheathed cables market as some major manufactures are located in these regions and relatively, the consumption of electricity in these region is more.

Non-Metallic Sheathed Cable Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the non-metallic sheathed cable market are:

Fujikura Ltd

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Nexans

CommScope

Finolex Cables Ltd

Prysmian Group

Aksh OptiFibre Ltd

Electri Flex Company

Encore Wire Corporation

United Copper Industries

Cerro Wire LLC

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16600

