Nursing Care Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2022

Nursing Care Global Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global nursing care market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the nursing care market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global nursing care market report to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the nursing care market. This chapter identifies the different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the nursing care industry supply chain.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global nursing care market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation – This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments in the market.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global nursing care market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the nursing care market size, percentage of GDP, and average nursing care market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global nursing care market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the healthcare services market of which the nursing care market is a segment. This chapter includes the global healthcare services market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the healthcare services market.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Nursing Care Facilities, Home Health Care Providers, Retirement Communities, Group Care Homes.

By End-User Gender: Female, Male

By Expenditure: Public, Private

Companies Mentioned: Genesis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, The Ensign Group, Inc.

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global nursing care market, including home health care and residential nursing care. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global nursing care market reached a value of nearly $855.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to nearly $1,191.2 billion by 2022.

Growth in the nursing care market in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the size of the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, changes in social patterns, and health insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access in some countries, shortages of skilled human resources, lack of insurance coverage and weak wage growth in developed economies. Going forward, faster economic growth, technological developments and increasingly busy and sedentary lifestyles will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in the future include shortages of skilled human resources, insufficient public health insurance coverage, and a rising number of home health entities falling into insolvency.

The nursing care market in this report is segmented by type into home healthcare providers, nursing care facilities, group care homes and retirement communities. The nursing care facilities market was the largest segment of the nursing care market in 2018 at 43.6%. The retirement communities market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 9.7%.

North America is the largest market for nursing care, accounting for 38.8% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15% and 14.6% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.9% and 11.2% respectively.

The global nursing care market is highly fragmented. The top ten competitors in the global nursing care market made up 3.1% of the total market in 2018. Players in the market include Genesis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, LLC and The Ensign Group, Inc.

The global healthcare services market, of which the nursing care market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $6707.3 billion in 2018, having grown at 7.6% since 2014. It will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% to nearly $9581 billion by 2022. The nursing care market was the third largest segment in the global healthcare services market in 2018, accounting for 12.8% of the healthcare services market. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment of the healthcare services market, accounting for 55.1% of the total, worth $3693.4 billion globally, and has grown at a CAGR of 8.2% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The top opportunities in the global nursing care market will arise in the nursing care facilities segment which will gain $126.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The nursing care market size will gain the most in the USA at $55.23 billion. Nursing care market-trend-based strategies include the launch of integrated care services, implementation of remote patient monitoring and health management programs, and the launch of custom-care packages. Player-adopted strategies in the nursing care industry include expansion through mergers and acquisitions and construction of new medical centers.

To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the nursing care companies to consider increasing remote controlled self-diagnosis services, expanding in emerging markets, focusing on expanding through collaborations, implementing competitive pricing, leveraging social media to maximize reach, increasing visibility through a high-performance website, and offering services for aged women.

