Organic Energy Drinks Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2023

Market Highlights

Organic energy drinks are soft drinks that provide mental and physical stimulations. Earlier it used to be a niche product, however, now it has crossed its previous market limitations by getting accepted by the wider consumer base. The global organic energy drink market is expecting a robust growth during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in their extensively studied report. The report further includes people taking care of health and fitness as a major organic drinks market booster. The aerated drink is also witnessing a plummeting effect, and organic drinks can easily take over the void in the market left by the former. New tastes for beverages have been developed by mixing up organic drinks with energy shots, relaxation drinks, and caffeinated alcoholic drinks. This can give the organic energy drink market a much-needed thrust.

However, its effect on patients with cardiovascular problem has to be taken into consideration. Its adverse effects can be a market deterrent and growth during the forecast period can slow down owing to this.

Key Players

Prominent players with considerable impact in the organic energy drinks market are

Grain Millers (U.S.)

Kingmilling Company (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Gupta Group (India)

Manildra (Australia)

Penford Australia Ltd (Australia)

Segmentation

The global organic energy drinks market can be segmented by product type, nutrients, and distribution channel.

By product type, the organic energy market can be segmented into sugar free, energy shots, protein drinks, low carbs, and others. Of which, the sugar free segment can become the fastest-growing segment in the organic energy drinks market during the forecast period.

Nutrients-based segmentation of the organic energy drinks market includes vitamins, amino acids, caffeine, antioxidants, fruit extracts, and others. Vitamins is ahead of its peers. It can also project the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the organic energy drink market can be segmented into store based such as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, food processing industries, and others, and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the Organic Energy Drinks Market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region is recording significant growth owing to China and India contributing the most in the regional market growth. Organic energy drinks have high nutritional benefits which are helping the product in gaining accolades from consumers. Changing lifestyle, lower intake of nutritional food and high disposable income are helping the organic energy drinks market achieve prominence. On-the-go products are also gaining traction which is fast becoming a significant decisive factor. North America holds the second position and is experiencing the benefits of similar traits like that of the APAC market.