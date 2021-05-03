Organic Polymer Electronics Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate till 2024
Organic Polymer Electronics Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Organic Polymer Electronics market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Organic Polymer Electronics market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.
Market Overview:
Organic Polymer Electronics Market Includes Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Head Mounted Displays to Witness Huge Demand
– Head-Mounted Displays used for augmented and virtual reality have organic light emitting diodes as a crucial part.
– Training of all types is the most important potential use of AR/VR. Navy researchers are integrating AR technology into head mounted displays (HMD) to effectively provide ground deployed troops with the technology utilized by pilots.
– In June 2018, Spex, a division of Toronto-based wearable medical device developer eSight, released a new hardware and software platform intended to combine the best current augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) features in a head-mounted device that can be worn all day.
– HMDs are not only used in virtual reality gaming, but they’ve also been utilized in military, medical and engineering contexts to name a few. In March 2019, Valve launched a teaser site featuring a brand-new virtual reality headset, called the Valve Index. It has inside-out tracking to allow players to move around a room without worrying about placing base stations or external tracking cameras.
North America to Witness the Highest Growth in Organic Polymer Electronics Market
– High technology exposure and easy availability of devices have created a strong market for smart devices in North America. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. Leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are actively working on this technology, using the United States as their base.
– When it comes to augmented reality (AR) & mixed reality (MR), US is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. For instance, Microsoft Hololenes 2 was released in Mobile World Congress in February 2019.
– In May 2018, at SharePoint Conference North America, Microsoft launched SharePoint Spaces, a feature that allows companies to create immersive worlds for viewing data and documents within SharePoint.
Scope of the Report:
