Plain Bearing Market Growth Analysis 2019

A plain bearing is the simplest type of bearing, comprising just a bearing surface and no rolling elements. Therefore, the journal slides over the bearing surface. The simplest example of a plain bearing is a shaft rotating in a hole. A simple linear bearing can be a pair of flat surfaces designed to allow motion; e.g., a drawer and the slides it rests on or the ways on the bed of a lathe.

Among all end users, the automobile segment accounted for the largest share of the global plain bearing market in 2017. The automobile end user segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Plain bearings are widely used in automobile industry, owing to their properties such as lightweight, low maintenance, high wear and fatigue resistance, and high load carrying capacity.

The Plain Bearing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plain Bearing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

NTN

SKF

Schaeffler

Timken

THK

NSK

Minebea Mitsumi

RBC Bearings

SGL

GGB Bearing

IGUS

Kashima Bearings

Boston Gear

Thomson Industries

Zollern

PBC Linear

Plain Bearing Breakdown Data by Type

Journal

Linear

Thrust

Angular Contact

Others

Plain Bearing Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Energy

Elevators

Construction Machinery

Agriculture and Gardening Equipment

Oilfield Machinery

Office Products

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Plain Bearing market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Plain Bearing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plain Bearing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Plain Bearing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plain Bearing :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Plain Bearing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

