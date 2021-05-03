Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market 2019-2024 Leading Countries with Growth Rate, Price, Revenue, Size, Share, Latest Trends, and Forecast

Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Protein Hydrolysates Ingredients market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Milk based proteins are considered the most important source of bio-active peptides

Milk proteins are considered the most important source of bioactive peptides, and an increasing number of these peptides has been identified in milk protein hydrolysates. Milk protein hydrolysates have also been widely used for the extensive nutritional support for patients. In addition, it has also been incorporated in infant nutrition, sports nutrition, and nutraceuticals. Moreover, the milk protein hydrolysate formula has been developed to lower or eliminate the allergenicity of cow’s milk proteins, to reduce the antigenic load, and the risk of sensitization. Milk protein hydrolysates are obtained from isolated casein and whey protein concentrate by using food grade protease enzyme systems. All these inputs are abundantly and easily available making milk protein a leading source of protein hydrolysates.

North America has the highest share in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market

North America and Europe remain the mature market for manufacturers; North America has the highest share in the protein hydrolysate ingredients market. Growing economies of region like Asia-pacific are expected to provide new opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for ready-to eat segments for infants. The technological advancements in the milk processing plants coupled with growing demand for health foods in the region is likely to boost the demand for protein hydrolysate ingredients market. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for soy protein ingredient, followed by Canada and Mexico. The driving factors for the US market are the change in consumption patterns, and food requirements, and inclination towards vegetarian products for protein sources. In United States, soy protein ingredient provides protein-enhanced meat to consumers, thus, increasing the consumption for the same. Soy protein is widely used as a meat alternative in the United States; hence, the market for the same is the largest.

Scope of the Report: