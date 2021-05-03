Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disorder and one of the leading cause of disability in geriatric population. Osteoarthritis is a challenging disease due to the deprived self-healing capacity and lack of specific diagnostic biomarkers. There are limited treatment options available for the osteoarthritis which includes pain killer and anti-inflammatory medications, however no medications are available to heal the cartilage damage in the osteoarthritis patients. Regenerative medicine is a revolutionized area of medicine in which damaged tissue or organs are replaced with the patient’s own regenerated tissues in order to initiate natural healing process. Thus, many of the researchers are focusing on the development of regenerative medication effective for osteoarthritis such as monoclonal antibody against β-nerve growth factor and recombinant human fibroblast growth factor-18.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18388

The prime growth driver for the global regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market is increasing population with orthopedic disease and poor availability of effective medication for osteoarthritis. In North America, ~10% of men and 13% of women aged above 60 years are suffering from osteoarthritis. Also, the number of population affected with osteoarthritis is expected to increase due to growing obese population across the globe. In addition, government support for treatment of orthopedic diseases is increasing owing to the implementation of supportive legislative and policy initiatives. Furthermore, increasing demand for stem cell and tissue based research technologies and their products are also driving the growth for the global regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market currently. However, availability of low cost alternatives such as open surgeries and synthetic drugs are few of the factors hampering the regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market growth to some extent.

Regenerative Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market Segmentation by Therapy Type Cell therapy Chondrocytes Mesenchymal stem cells Tissue engineering Cell-based scaffolds Cell-free scaffolds Gene therapy



Regenerative Therapy for Osteoarthritis Market Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Orthopaedic Clinics Research Institutes



Product type regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis segment includes cell therapy, tissue engineering Regenerative Therapy for Osteoarthritis and gene therapy, among which, cell based regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis is dominant segment throughout forecast period. Within cell based therapy, stem cell regenerative Therapy for Osteoarthritis is most widely adopted across the globe due to its associated advantages. Hospitals end user segment of regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis is expected to be dominant in global regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market due to high patient population EBUS procedure is generally provided on outpatient or day case basis.

Regionally, global regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis clearly dominates the global market due to high prevalence and growing adoption of technique by physicians and patients. Europe regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis is expected to be the second largest market regenerative medicines for osteoarthritis. Asia pacific Regenerative therapies for osteoarthritis market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period of 2017–2025. The Middle East & Africa regenerative therapy for osteoarthritis market accounts for a nominal value share of the overall regenerative therapies market currently, owing to the absence of adequate regulations and inability of the various governments in the region to enforce regulations, which in turn has been promoting growth of untested and illegitimate regenerative therapeutic practices in South Africa in the field of stem-cell applications.

Acelity L.P. Inc. (KCI Licensing), Acelity L.P. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytomedix), Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., Orgenesis Inc., Sanofi, Athersys, Inc., Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Cytori Therapeutics Inc,

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Segments

Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Regenerative Therapies for Osteoarthritis Market Drivers and Restraints

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18388

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: