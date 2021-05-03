Sales of Global Egg Processing Equipment to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast 2020

A research report on ‘Global Egg Processing Equipment Market’ by Persistence Market Research features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Eggs are processed by removing egg shells and processing the obtained liquid product to make it suitable for consumption in various food products. The various steps in egg processing include removal of egg shells, filtration, mixing and blending, stabilizing, pasteurising, freezing or drying and packaging. Different equipment is used at various stages of egg processing. The egg processing equipments are generally integrated assembly of machineries that are used at various stages of egg processing. Processed eggs are used widely in as an ingredient to various food products such as baked foods, dairy and dairy products and confectionary. Processes eggs have superior functional properties such as, enhanced freshness, longer shelf-life, and simple storage and transportation requirement.

On the basis of various processing technique the global egg processing market can be segmented into three broad categories namely, dried egg product, liquid egg products, and frozen egg products. Based on the various end user application the global egg processing & equipment market can be categorized in six broad categories namely bakery, confectionary, dairy products, ready to eat meals (RTE), soups and sauces and others.

Rising consumption of processed egg products in bakery and functional foods is driving the egg processing & equipment market. In addition rising health consciousness and trend towards healthy life style is further boosting processed egg market. Furthermore the ongoing technical advancement in egg processing equipment technology is contributing to the overall growth of the market.

North America was the largest market for egg processing & equipment in the year 2013 closely followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The egg processing & equipment market in Europe and North America is heading towards maturity and the growth is mainly expected from growing market of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the fasted growing market for egg processing & equipment mainly fuelled by the increasing use of egg in process food and baked product. Japan was the largest market of egg processing & equipments in 2013 while China is the fasted growing market for egg processing & equipment in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading companies operating in global egg processing & equipment market include, Actini Group (Actini SAS), Bouwhuis Enthovan, Glon Group (Groupe Glon), Gruppo Eurovo, Igreca S.A., Interovo Egg Group B.V., Moba B.V., OVO-Tech, Pelbo S.P.A., and Sanovo Technology Group

