Smart Education and Learning Market: Analysis, Growth and Revenue Opportunities by Top Key Players- Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company, L.P. Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc.

Smart education & learning is the process of using educational products, learning modules, and applications in lieu of traditional classroom teaching methods to improve learning and promote flexibility. Education institutes have been adopting new high-tech teaching methods, such as white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks to impart better education. The implementation of such technologies in classroom improves understanding of students and enhances student engagement toward learning. The use of smart education and learning assists in improving learning processes and understanding of concepts among students by offering superior quality content.
Factors such as increased importance of e-learning in corporate and academic set-ups, proactive government initiatives to promote e-learning in developing markets, technological advancements in smart education & e-learning, and growing number of mobile learning applications drive the growth of the smart education & learning market. However, security & privacy issues and high cost of implementation are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increasing number of virtual schools and emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.
The global smart education & learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning mode, end user, and region. Based on component, it is divided into software, services, educational content, and hardware. On the basis of learning mode, the market is bifurcated into virtual instructor-led training, simulation-based learning, social learning, blended learning, adaptive learning, and collaborative learning. Based on end user, it is divided into academics and corporate. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report provides the profiles of key players, namely Adobe Systems Incorporated, Educomp Solutions Ltd., NIIT Limited, Smart Technologies, Inc., Blackboard, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Saba Software, Inc., Unit4, Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd., and Cisco Systems, Inc
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart education & learning market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global smart education & learning market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENT
Software
Learning Management System
Learning Content Management Systems
Adaptive Learning Platform
Assessment Systems
Others
Services
Training & Certification
Consulting
Managed Hosting
Others
Educational Content
Audio-based Content
Text Content
Video-based Content
Hardware
BY LEARNING MODE
Virtual Instructor-led Training
Simulation-based Learning
Social Learning
Blended Learning
Adaptive Learning
Collaborative Learning
BY END USER
Academics
Corporate
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Indonesia
Thailand
Vietnam
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Educomp Solutions Ltd.
NIIT Limited
Smart Technologies, Inc.
Blackboard, Inc.
Ellucian Company L.P.
Saba Software, Inc.
Unit4
Desire2Learn Corporation Ltd.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
