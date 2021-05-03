Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast

Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.

The smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market is estimated to record a CAGR of 31.29% over the forecast period of (2019 – 2024). The smart fabrics market in the fashion and entertainment industry is primarily driven by the innovation of the designers to come up with new and pleasing outfits, integrated with useful technical architecture capable of transmitting information.

– The ever-increasing use of electronic devices in our day-to-day life is driving the smart fabrics market. The ease of use of smart fabrics and the integration of electronic devices within the textile makes it an integrated device to be used as a simple fabric, which is further contributing to the growth of smart fabrics market.

– For instance, a particular variety of smart fabric developed at the University of Washington is making way for jackets that can store invisible passcodes and open the door to the related apartment or office.

– Moreover, rapid developments in the field of nanotechnology, polymer development, and low power consuming wireless sensors have transformed the landscape of the market.

– The convergence of the internet of things, 3D printing, and nanotechnologies are creating enormous opportunities for the fashion and entertainment industry. With the increasing number of products integrating sensors to generate and respond to data and perform a range of various functions, the market is expected to grow further. Smart Fabrics in Fashion and Entertainment Market Includes Major Key Players:

AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

E L Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Clothing Plus Ltd

Gentherm Incorporated

Interactive Wear AG

Outlast Technologies LLC

Schoeller Technologies AG.

Sensoria Inc.

Textronics Inc.

Intelligent Textiles Limited

Adoption of Wearable Devices to Drive the Market Growth – Connected wearable devices are rapidly evolving across the globe, as a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone, directly to the body. Technologists are increasingly using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and Big Data analytics, to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of electronic products will have a dramatic impact on human-computer interaction.

– Wearable technology has always been concerned with computer academia and industry. For example, international technological giants, such as Google and Apple, have drastically increased their investments on wearable technology, extending into the fashion design field.

– For instance, Nike and Google together launched a new gym shoe that can track real-time footprints of a user from Google Earth. Wearing this pair of shoes can check movement routes at any time, and gather massive motion data which can be used for analysis. North America Occupies the Largest Market Share – Due to the ever-growing electronics market in this region, the North American region currently is the leading player in the global smart fabrics in fashion and entertainment market.

– North America leads the smart fabrics market, as it is exhibiting responsiveness in a controlled manner, amid changing environments. The rising preference for automated and high-end machines and gadgets by modern customers is driving the demand for piezoelectric devices in this region.

– The presence of highly informed and enthusiastic consumers in the region, further helps the major manufacturers to release a range of innovative and experimental products into the market.

– Moreover, with the presence of leading market players, such as Du Pont, Textronics Inc., and Sensoria Inc. in the United States, it contributes significantly to the development of the market studied.