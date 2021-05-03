Smart Water Network Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025
Global Smart Water Network Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Smart Water Network Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Smart Water Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Water Network development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
General Electrics
Elster Water Metering
Sensus
IBM
Itron
KROHNE
Schneider Electric
Arad Group
Capgemini
Badger Meter
Diehl Stiftung
Enware Australia
Landis+Gyr
TaKaDu
Homerider Systems
i2O Water
Kamstrup
Master Meter
Aquiba
Mueller Systems
Neptune Technology
Sentec
Arqiva
Aclara Technologies LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Meter
Monitoring Control
Data Management
Communication Network
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Water Network status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Water Network development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Water Network Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Smart Meter
1.4.3 Monitoring Control
1.4.4 Data Management
1.4.5 Communication Network
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Water Network Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Water Network Market Size
2.2 Smart Water Network Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Water Network Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Water Network Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Water Network Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Water Network Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart Water Network Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Smart Water Network Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Water Network Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Water Network Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Water Network Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Water Network Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Smart Water Network Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Water Network Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Smart Water Network Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Water Network Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Water Network Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 General Electrics
12.1.1 General Electrics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.1.4 General Electrics Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 General Electrics Recent Development
12.2 Elster Water Metering
12.2.1 Elster Water Metering Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.2.4 Elster Water Metering Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Elster Water Metering Recent Development
12.3 Sensus
12.3.1 Sensus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.3.4 Sensus Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sensus Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Itron
12.5.1 Itron Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.5.4 Itron Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Itron Recent Development
12.6 KROHNE
12.6.1 KROHNE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.6.4 KROHNE Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 KROHNE Recent Development
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.8 Arad Group
12.8.1 Arad Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.8.4 Arad Group Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Arad Group Recent Development
12.9 Capgemini
12.9.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.9.4 Capgemini Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.10 Badger Meter
12.10.1 Badger Meter Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Smart Water Network Introduction
12.10.4 Badger Meter Revenue in Smart Water Network Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Badger Meter Recent Development
12.11 Diehl Stiftung
12.12 Enware Australia
12.13 Landis+Gyr
12.14 TaKaDu
12.15 Homerider Systems
12.16 i2O Water
12.17 Kamstrup
12.18 Master Meter
12.19 Aquiba
12.20 Mueller Systems
12.21 Neptune Technology
12.22 Sentec
12.23 Arqiva
12.24 Aclara Technologies LLC
Continued….
