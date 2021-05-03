Sodium Amide Market Global 2019 Sales, Market Size, Market Benefits, Upcoming Developments, Business Predictions and Future Investments 2023
Sodium Amide Market Growing Demand From The Textiles And Pharmaceuticals Industries Is Projected To Drive The Market Growth
Market Overview:
Sodium amide is an aggressively reactive inorganic compound. It is used primarily in the dye preparation, organic synthesis and in deprotonating of alkynes, weak acids, esters, and ketones. It is also used as a catalyst in synthesis of hydrazine and sodium cyanide. Hydrazine is used as a part of rocket fuel in space exploration, gun propellants and as a precursor to most of the pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and insecticides. Sodium amide is majorly used for the production of indigo dye, which is used in textile coloring. The global textile and apparel market size is likely to reach USD 2.6 trillion by 2023. However, the handling difficulty, extreme reactivity, and environmental hazards are likely to restrain the market growth over the review period.
Sodium Amide Competitive Analysis
Chemos GmbH
BASF SE
KHBoddin GmbH
Nansense Labs Ltd
Jinxiang Chemical Factory
Sodium Amide Regional Analysis:
The global sodium amide market is studied for five major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Within the Asia Pacific, China and India account for a notable share of sodium amide consumption due to rapidly growing dyes and textile industries. Followed by the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe have significant consumption of sodium amide in the coloring of jeans and denim. The growing population plays a key factor in the rising demands for textiles, resulting in the growth of the sodium amide market.
