Technological Advancements to aid Growth of Fire Rated Cables Market during 2017 – 2025

Global Fire Rated Cables Market: Introduction

Fire rated cables, also referred to as circuit integrity cables or fire resistive cable are cables capable of functioning in the presence of fire for a specified time under defined conditions. These cables are specially designed to maintain circuit integrity and for interconnections of various compartments within large buildings or complexes during a fire outbreak. They are good flame retardants known for their favorable characteristics, such as excellent electrical and mechanical properties.

Fire resistant cables are typically constructed in the following format:

Standard Annealed Copper Conductor

Glass Mica Tape Fire Resisting Barrier

Cross-linked Polyethylene/Ethylene Propylene Rubber Insulated/Silicon Rubber/Ethylene Vinyl Acetate /Polyethylene/Poly Vinyl Chloride Primary insulation

Low Smoke Halogen free (LSOH) or Flame Retardant PVC Sheathing

Fire rated cables are easy to install cables that play an important role in assuring the orderly shutdown of systems and evacuation of building occupants. They are capable of maintaining continuity as well as circuit integrity of electrical circuits, such as electric heaters, furnaces, ovens, heating & air conditioning equipment, kilns, cooking equipment, appliances, lighting fixtures, fire safety equipment and alarm systems for a longer duration in the event of a fire. The global fire rated cables market is estimated to be driven by safety standards in various commercial and residential buildings as well as standards that ensure the safety of roadway tunnels, refineries and transit systems. A fire rated cable consists of insulation and a fire proof layer that can survive high temperature ranging from 750°C to 950°C.

Global Fire Rated Cables Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Safety & security regulations, especially in countries, such as the U.S., Europe and Japan are forecasted to support growth of the global fire rated cables market. Additionally, favorable characteristics, such as the ability to withstand high temperatures (750°C-950°C), low toxicity, non-corrosiveness and low smoke emission during a fire are estimated to drive the market. Difficult to install MI cables, expensive fire rated structures and blankets or wraps can be replaced by fire rated cables. NICEIC has already highlighted through national shows and seminars the importance of using fire rated cables in electrical installations.

Restraints

The high cost of fire rated cables, as compared to other fire protection cables may hamper growth of the market, especially in cost sensitive regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Global Fire Rated Cables Market: Segmentation

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of construction as: single core fire rated cables and multicore fire rated cables.

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of type as: unarmored, armored, and braided and others.

The global fire rated cables market can be segmented on the basis of application as: residential application, commercial application and industrial application.

Global Fire Rated Cables Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Latin America fire rated cables market is estimated to be driven by countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, due to positive economic growth predictions. It is expected that government policies in the U.K. will promote growth of the global fire rated cables market. For example, the national standard for electrical installations in the U.K. is IEE Regulations – BS 7671, which promotes the use of fire resistant fastenings and fixings.

The Asia-Pacific fire rated cables market is estimated to witness rapid growth, owing to an increase in stringent safety standards and growth in building & industrialization. Europe and North America are estimated to dominate the global market over the forecast period, owing to high safety & security measures mandated by governments in these regions. The Japan fire rated cables market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, owing to consumer behavior of adopting safety measures. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa are estimated to register stable growth over the same time frame.

Global Fire Rated Cables Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global fire rated cables market identified across the value chain include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

Elsewedy Electric

TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Relemac Technologies Pvt. Ltd

RR Kabel

RSCC Wire and Cable

Cleveland Cable Company

Universal Cable (M) Berhad

Cavicel S.p.A

Helkama Bica

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

