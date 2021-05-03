Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market 2019-2024 Upcoming Trends, Development Strategy, Market Analysis by Major Key Players, Regions, and Countries, and Forecast
Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market report 2019 shows the market segment and regional analysis by size, growth, and forecast year. Thermistor Temperature Sensor market report also covers the competitive analysis, merger acquisition and marketing strategies that is adopted by leading players. Thermistor Temperature Sensor market report covers the details of company profile, products, services, and recent developments that will be beneficial for new entrants.
Market Overview:
Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market Includes Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Sector to Propel the Market Growth
– With the healthy development of the manufacturing industry, globally, the demand for thermistor temperature sensors is expected to see tremendous growth, globally, during the forecast period.
– The automotive segment is witnessing a significant increase in production, owing to growing demand.
– There is a continuous demand for light commercial vehicles, due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population. For an average consumer, motor vehicles are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of light weight vehicles.
– Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for thermistor temperature sensors during the forecast period.
North America to Account for a Significant Share
– North America held the largest market share, due to the presence of several established manufacturers in the region investing significantly into the development and betterment of existing thermistor sensors. One of the major applications of thermistor sensors is in the automotive sector.
– The United States has one of the largest automotive markets across the globe, and it is home to many global automotive and auto part manufacturers. Some of the major automobile manufacturers based out of the region include Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Tesla. Tesla is at the forefront of technological innovation. With billions of dollars invested in the United States, the automotive industry, directly and indirectly, employs hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Scope of the Report:
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What will the market growth rate of market in 2024?
- What are the key factors that affects the Thermistor Temperature Sensor market?
- Who are the key manufacturers in market?
- What are the market drivers, restraints and opportunities of Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market?
- What are the market size, share and forecast for different regions?
- What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Thermistor Temperature Sensor industry?
- Overview of Company Profile
- Market Insights, Buyers and Suppliers of Company
- Market Dynamics like Drivers, Risk, Opportunities of Market
- Market Segment by Types, Applications, and Size
- Regional Market Analysis by Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Year
- Competitors Analysis by Leading Players, Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Agreements
- Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market’s Recent Developments and Future Strategies.
Thermistor Temperature Sensor Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Demand for Cost-effective Sensors
4.3.2 Compact Size and Improved Response Rate
4.3.3 Increasing Investments in Automation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Competition from Substitute Sensors
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)
5.1.2 Negative Temperature Coefficie
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.2.2 Oil and Gas
5.2.3 Automotive
5.2.4 Energy and Power
5.2.5 Industrial
5.2.6 Food and Beverages
5.2.7 Healthcare
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.3 Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.6 KOA Corporation
6.1.7 Lattron Company Limited
6.1.8 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
6.1.9 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited
6.1.10 Shibaura Electronics Co. Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
