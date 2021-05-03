Ultraviolet Lamp Market Growth Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Ultraviolet Lamp Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 120 pages with more than one table and figures in it.

UV lamps are basic lamps that emit ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging between 400 nm and 100nm.

The global UV lamps market is anticipated to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the global UV lamps market is mainly driven by increasing industrial development and stringent government regulations. Moreover, trends in the global UV lamps market include increasing adoption of UV systems in the healthcare sector and the food and beverages industries.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the UV lamp market during 2017. Owing to the high demand for UV curing equipment and technology in the region, the region is expected to continue its market dominance in the coming years as well.

The Ultraviolet Lamp market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Lamp.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE Lighting

Lit Technology

Heraeus Noblelight

Sentry Ultraviolet

Ushio

American Air and Water

Dust Free

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

Light Sources

Ultraviolet Lamp Breakdown Data by Type

UV Mercury Lamp

UV LED

Ultraviolet Lamp Breakdown Data by Application

UV Curing

Water and Air Purification

Tanning

Analytical Instruments

Medical Phototherapy

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Ultraviolet Lamp market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Ultraviolet Lamp market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ultraviolet Lamp companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Ultraviolet Lamp submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultraviolet Lamp :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Ultraviolet Lamp market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

