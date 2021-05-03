Wet Cat Food Market 2026 | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players Mars Incorporated, Nestl Purina, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd, Simmons Foods, Inc., Schell & Kampeter, Inc., Affinity Petcare S.A.

Wet cat food contains about 7080% water and other dry ingredients. Wet cat food has higher amounts of proteins and fats, which make improve its taste. Meat and animal derivatives are some of the common wet cat foods used worldwide. These wet cat foods are fed to cat that do not consume water. The high protein and fat contents of wet cat food improves stamina of cat for better metabolism, muscles building, hair growth, and healthy skin.

Wet cat food provides better nutrition to cats with ill health, as they lose their appetite. Furthermore, increasing preference of cats towards the better taste of wet cat food has fueled the market growth. However, higher cost of wet cat food than dry cat food is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the shelf life of wet cat food is lower than that of dry cat food, and requires refrigeration when the can is opened. This is a key factor affecting the market growth. Rapidly expanding cat treats category, which are also available in wet form, makes opportunity for future market growth.

Major Players:

Mars Incorporated

Nestl Purina

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd

Simmons Foods Inc.

Schell & Kampeter Inc.

Affinity Petcare S.A.

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

United Pet Group

FirstMate Pet Foods

The First-Class Pet Company Ltd.

The global wet cat food market is segmented on the basis of packaging type and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is divided into can, pouch, tray, and others. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided in the report.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of various segments facilitates in understanding the trending products across the industry.

The key market players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

