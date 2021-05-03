Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2025

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Introduction

Wireless fire detection systems are an effective alternative to traditional wired fire detection systems. Wireless fire detection system is a device that detects fire, smoke, carbon monoxide and simultaneously warns people around its vicinity through audio or visual output which are integrated with systems. Wireless fire detection Systems acts as a combination of wireless and wired technologies that are integrated with radio loop components. The combination of wireless and wired systems ensures more reliable networks that meet the demand of retrofitting environment, industries and multi occupancy buildings. Wireless fire detection systems utilize secured, license-free radio communications for interconnection of sensors and devices (call-points, smoke detectors etc.) with the integral controllers of the systems. The choice of fire detection systems depends upon the current legislation, building structure (altered or new building), use and purpose of the building. Wireless fire detection systems consist of monitoring module, detector heads (optical smoke detector, heat detector, carbon mono-oxide detector, multi sensor detectors), alarm sounder and wireless manual call point etc. There are many types of wireless fire detection systems such as wireless photoelectric smoke detector, Wireless Ac powered smoke alarm and others.

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Dynamics

Wireless Fire detection systems are important when it comes to alerting the individuals about the onset of fire and thereby protection of property, life and therefore are a legal requirement under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 in almost every non-domestic buildings where people visit or work, such as hotels, shops, public venues, offices and in every new & altered buildings under the 2010 Building Regulations. This is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of wireless fire detection systems market. Wireless fire detection systems are simple concept that offers many unique benefits such as cost effectiveness and easy to install, which in turn, rise in demand for this technology in the retrofitting environment and anticipated to accelerate the growth of wireless fire detection systems market. Easy installation process reduces the overall response time and labour cost of the systems, which is another important factor for growth of the wireless fire detection systems market during the forecast period. However, high cost of in terms of maintenance and lack of awareness among the people of developing countries are the main factors which can hamper the growth of wireless fire detection systems market. Moreover, low reliability perception among the people to install a wireless fire detection system at home, is expected to act as restraint for the wireless fire detection systems market in the forecast period.

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Segmentation

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market can be segmented as follows;

By product type, the Wireless Fire Detection Systems market can be segmented as:

Wireless detectors Smoke detector ( photoelectric, ionization, dual sensor) Heat detector Carbon monoxide detector Multiuser detector

Wireless fire alarm systems

By End Users, the market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By sales channel, the market can be segmented as:

Online retailers

Direct sales

Brick & Mortar Stores

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Wireless fire detection systems market is estimated to register an affirmative positive growth in the upcoming period ranging from 2017 to 2027. The European market is expected to dominate the global wireless fire detection systems market due to high demand estimated form the end users along with strict legislations. Other regions such as Asian Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow with moderate rate. Moreover, the North America and Western Europe are projected to register a high growth rate owing to strict government rules and regulations.

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the major players in the Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems market, identified across the value chain include:

Zeta Alarm Systems

Sterling Safety Systems

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Eurofyre Ltd.

EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd.

Electro Detectors Ltd.

Detectomat GmbH

DEF Nederland B.V.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

