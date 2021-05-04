Active Seat Belt System Market Research, Demand, Scope, Future, Market overview by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Active Seat Belt System Market by Component (Retractors, Pretensioners, and Buckle Lifters) and Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Active Seat Belt System Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The active seat belt technology assists vehicle occupants to locate the buckle easily to fasten it. In addition, this safety component reduces some of the seat belt slack in dynamic driving situations, as well fatality by 45%. It further decreases the possibility of the occupants being thrown out of the vehicle. The combined effect of the seatbelt with the airbags provides the occupant with an added safety and guards from further potential injury.

The global active seat belt system market is driven by surging automotive safety norms and regulations, increased consumer awareness towards automotive safety, growth in demand for luxury vehicles, and high incidence of road accidents. However, the high cost associated with active seat belt is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, boost in passenger vehicle registration and use of biosensor as an input source for future active seat belt systems are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3532

The active seat belt system market is segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, it is divided into retractors, pretensioners, and buckle lifters. The applications included are passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Autoliv, Inc., Continental Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Far Europe Holding Limited, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.), Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global active seat belt system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Retractors

– Pretensioners

– Buckle Lifters

BY APPLICATION

– Passenger Cars

– Commercial Vehicles

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Russia

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Autoliv, Inc.

– Continental Corporation

– DENSO Corporation

– Far Europe Holding Limited

– Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

– Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corp. (Key Safety Systems, Inc.)

– Takata Corporation

– Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

– Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/active-seat-belt-system-market-amr

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year, 2014-2018*

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2018* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in consumer awareness towards automotive safety

3.5.1.2. Increasing automotive safety norms

3.5.1.3. High requirement of luxury vehicles

3.5.1.4. Surge in incidence of road accidents

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High cost of active seat belts

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Biosensors as an input source for future active seat belt systems

3.5.3.2. Rise in passenger vehicle registration



CHAPTER 4 ACTIVE SEAT BELT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. RETRACTORS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market share analysis by country

4.3. PRETENSIONERS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market share analysis by country

4.4. BUCKLE LIFTERS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market share analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 ACTIVE SEAT BELT SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PASSENGER CARS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market share analysis by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market share analysis by country

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3532



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com