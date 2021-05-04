Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2019 with Business Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Key Players Black & Veatch, Eaton Corporation, Echelon Corporation

An advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated and holistic system comprising of smart meters, data management systems, and communication networks that ensures efficient two-way communication between utilities and a smart utility meter. An AMI system empowers the utility companies with real-time data about power consumption, and thereby allow customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage. The advanced metering infrastructure system is anticipated to gain huge popularity globally owing to the various advantages it offers to its customers.

This market intelligence report on Advanced Metering Infrastructure market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Black & Veatch

Eaton Corporation

Echelon Corporation

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensu Usd Inc.

A comprehensive view of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Advanced Metering Infrastructure market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Advanced Metering Infrastructure market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, applications, types etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of device, solution, and service. On the basis of device, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into smart meters, communication infrastructure, Home Area Networks (HANS), and In-home display units. The advanced metering infrastructure market on the basis of the solution is classified into MDM, Meter Data Analytics, AMI security, and meter communication infrastructure. Based on service, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into system integration, meter deployment, program management and consulting.

