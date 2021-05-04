AI In FinTech Market to 2027 – IBM (New York, US), Intel (California, US), Amazon Web Services (Washington, US), Inbenta Technologies (California, US)

The changing business model in the financial sector and continuous adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, the blockchain, and others are significantly driving the AI in Fintech market. The increasing adoption of smartphones is expected to drive the AI in Fintech market significantly during the forecast period. The availability of spatial data and increasing penetration of the internet are among the key drivers for global AI in Fintech market.

Get PDF SAMPLE Brochure https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00009565

The report aims to provide an overview of AI in Fintech market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, deployment, and geography. The global AI in Fintech market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AI in Fintech market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

– Amazon Web Services

– ComplyAdvantage.com

– Google

– IBM Corporation

– Inbenta Technologies Inc.

– Intel Corporation

– IPsoft Inc.

– Nuance Communications, Inc.

– Salesforce.com, inc.

– SAMSUNG

The global AI in Fintech market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and deployment. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, platform, and services. On the basis of application the market is segmented as virtual assistant, business analytics and reporting, customer behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and others. The market on the basis of deployment is classified as on-premise and cloud based.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global FI in Fintech market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in Fintech market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting AI in Fintech market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI in Fintech market in these regions.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00009565

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.