Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market 2019 Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2027

Used serviceable material (USM) is the parts derived from scrapped or parted – out aircraft. Operators with aging fleets that are near to retirement can use USM to exchange parts in a fleet and consequently avoid costly repairs and shop visits (SVs) or the purchase of new rotable components. Varieties of USMs sold in the air transport industry, including engines, airframes, and components. Rising preference of consumers towards air travel as a desirable mode of transport is aiding the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market growth.

Rising demand for engines need for savings and maintenance, technically adaptability and advancement of USMs driving the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market. Low energy pricing, lease extension of the current fleet, and some unfortunate teething problems of new generation engines and associated delivery delays hindering the market growth. However, existing players are increasing their business as it is in the booming stage and also serving to decrease pool access costs to airline customers are providing opportunities for the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1. A J Walter Aviation Limited

2. AAR Corp

3. AFI KLM E and M

4. DELTA MATERIAL SERVICES

5. GA Telesis, LLC

6. General Electric

7. Lufthansa Technik

8. MTU AERO ENGINES AG

9. Pratt and Whitney

10. TES Aviation Group

The “Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market with detailed market segmentation by product type, aircraft type, provider type and geography. The global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market is segmented on the basis of product type, aircraft type, and provider type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as engine, components, and airframe. On the basis of the aircraft type the market is segmented into narrowbody jet, widebody jet, turboprop, and regional jet. Based on provider type the market is segmented as OEMs and non – OEMs.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Transport Used Serviceable Material market in these regions.

