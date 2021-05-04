Aircraft Sensor Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Aircraft Sensor Market: Introduction

There are many type of sensors that are used in an aircraft which are necessary for safety and security as well as for operational purpose. Modern aircraft incorporated with several different sensors for determining their operating parameters, both in the immediate sense for monitor the engine health and electronic control of performance. For Instance sensors used in engine such as propulsion and space sensor is utilized for the purpose of critical measurement for flight and engine control systems. Aircraft sensors provide efficient, reliable and cost-efficient operation for military and commercial aircrafts. Manufacturers are continuously involve in advanced sensor technologies with innovative aircraft-wide measurements that enhance the performance and safety in the toughest flight conditions.

Aircraft Sensor Market: Segmentation

Aircraft Sensor Market can be segmented by Sensor type, Aircraft type and Application:

On the basis of Sensor type it can be segmented into:

Pressure sensor

Position sensor

Force Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Vibration Sensor

Radar sensor

Others

On the basis of Aircraft type it can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

On the basis of Application it can be segmented into:

Air Pressure Level Detection

Doors and Slides Locking

Flight Controls

Landing Gears

Cabin and Cargo environment controls

Others

Aircraft Sensor Market: Regional Outlook

The Aircraft Sensor Market in North America region is expected to grow on an above average scale, owing to increase in air travel and the presence of prominent aircraft and sensor manufacturers in the region. This factor is also responsible for boosting the growth of the said market in the region. The European market also has a high potential for the growth of the said market due to presence of aircraft engine manufacturers in the region and their tie ups with several aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, In Asia Pacific, China is one of the prominent player in the market, owing to its own commercial aircrafts which reduces the import cost and also setup its own engine manufacturing plant which in turn, increases the growth of aircraft sensor market. The market in Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years due to large no. of orders for new aircraft placed by significant carriers.

Aircraft Sensor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Global Aircraft Sensor Market, identified in the value chain include:

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Ametek, Inc.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

General Electric

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

