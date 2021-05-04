Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Introduction

Airport Lighting Solutions play an important role in creating a unique ambiance, improving aircraft movement and supporting other business operations at airports. Airport Lighting Solutions products include taxiway movement signs and obstruction lightings along with transformers and connector kits. Along with manufacturing and supplying airport lighting solutions, the companies in this market are continuously focusing on developing new products to ensure compliance and meet different requirements laid by companies undertaking projects. The demand for smart lighting solutions will grow at a significant pace as they reduce energy consumption as compared to traditional light sources. This new market will grow at a notable rate as it helps airport owners in reducing carbon emissions as well as maintenance cost. The investors are looking to buy designed airport lighting solutions to build brand reputation by making airport attractive destinations and offering better passenger experience than competitors.

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Product Type

On the basis of product type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Airport Beacon

Visual Glide scope Indicator

Visual Approach Scope Indicator (VASI)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)

Runway Lighting

Runway Edge Lighting

Taxiway Lighting

Obstruction Lighting

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Division

On the basis of division, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Airside Lighting

Landside Lighting

Terminal Lighting

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Technology

On the basis of technology, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Conventional Quartz Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Renewable (Solar)

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Airport Type

On the basis of Airport Type, the Airport Lighting Solutions market can be segmented into:

Regional Airport

Airstrips

Military Sites

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Airport Lighting Solutions market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to grow steadily owing to continuous investments in airports expansions to increase design capacity. The airport construction activity will remain high in the Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) over the forecast period, ultimately driving the demand for lighting solutions at airports. The Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Airport Lighting Solutions Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Airport Lighting Solutions market include:

Abacus Lighting

Acuity Brands

ADB Airfield Solutions

Airport Lighting Specialists

Astronics Corporation Cooper Industries (Eaton)

ATG Airports Limited

Aviation Renewables

Carmanah Technologies Corp.

Hella

Philips Lighting

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.