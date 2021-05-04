Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Anticipated To Witness Significant Growth By 2025

A detailed analysis of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the product landscape of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market is subdivided into –

paints & coatings

cleaning

degreasing

aerosols & disinfects carrier

rubber & oil extraction

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market size will witness significant growth owing to its wide usage in paints and coatings industry. Wide usage of paints, coatings in general industries, marine, coil, wood, aerospace and rail have raised its demand and simultaneously boosted aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market. Components are diluted in paints for easy mixture and reducing thickness. In addition, ease in paint application after mixing it with the product will boost the industry growth.

Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners are available in two types, including n-hexane and n-heptane. The product is used in various applications that include, paints & coatings, cleaning, degreasing, aerosols & disinfects carrier and rubber & oil extraction.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report states the regional landscape of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market to be split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Saudi Arabia

North America aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market will witness substantial growth due to increasing paint coating industry. The component is used as an additive in the powder coating for resistance and stability. Its chemical properties of thinning paints and coats has boosted its demand in the industry.

