Anti-depressant Drugs Market Demand, Key Players and Opportunity & Forecast By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Anti-depressant Drugs Market by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) and Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Anti-depressant Drugs Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Depression includes a variety of mental health problems characterized by the absence of a positive emotion, low mood, and a range of associated cognitive, physical, emotional, and behavioral symptoms. It is a very common condition that affects 1 in every 5 Americans. There are many factors including genes, factors such as stress and brain chemistry that could lead to depression. According to WHO almost 350 million people worldwide were affected with depression in 2016. Antidepressants help maintain balance of various hormones and chemicals in the brain, which helps in the treatment of depression. The global anti-depressant drugs market was valued at $13,755 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,983 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Anti-depressant Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Depression Disorder

– Major Depressive Disorder

– Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

– Generalized Anxiety Disorder

– Panic Disorder

– Others

By Product

– Tricyclic Antidepressants

– Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

– Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors

– Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

– Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Prevalence of Depression

3.5.1.2. Rise in Geriatric Population

3.5.1.3. Increase in Awareness

3.5.2. Restrains

3.5.2.1. Non-Pharmacological Therapies Preferred Over Pharmacological Therapies

3.5.2.2. Poor Efficacy and Safety Profiles

3.5.2.3. Patent Expiry of Antidepressants leading to Weak Pipeline

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of Novel Multimodal Therapies

CHAPTER 4: ANTI-DEPRESSANT DRUGS MARKET BY DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

4.2.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE DISORDER

4.3.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. GENERALIZED ANXIETY DISORDER

4.4.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. PANIC DISORDER

4.5.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key Market Trends & Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

CHAPTER 5: ANTI-DEPRESSANT DRUGS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. TRICYCLIC ANTIDEPRESSANTS

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. SELECTIVE SEROTONIN REUPTAKE INHIBITORS

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. SEROTONIN-NOREPINEPHRINE REUPTAKE INHIBITORS

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. MONOAMINE OXIDASE INHIBITOR

Continue…



