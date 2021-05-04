Application Management Services Market Key Players | IBM, kloudData, HCL, Stefanini, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Communication Services

Application Management Services market is growing at a significant growth rate due to increasing consumerization of IT and rising cost of delivery and management of complex applications. There has been increase in the digitalization in the small as well as large business enterprises due to which companies are moving towards the implementation of new and advance technologies within their infrastructure. This has restricted their focus towards applications. This led to the rise of application management service providers. Moreover, with the changing market conditions, it has now become important for the organizations to adopt an integrated application transformation and management services in tune with the digital strategy to fulfil their business goals.

Application management service is a framework which allow users to outsource management which will provide those customized processes, policies, and standards. Moreover, Application Management Services also helps IT executives by providing them IT services on real time basis and helps in improving operational efficiency and reduce their IT cost. These Application Management Services also help company in improving their customer experience by improving their business services.

Application Management Services Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Application Management Services is the increasing demand for outsourced IT support & maintenance. Moreover, increasing demand for hosted application management services and rising usage of personal devices at workplaces are some factors forcing adoption of application management services.

The key challenge for Application Management Services is that these application management service implementation is a long term process in which businesses has to digitalize and automates their all processes which is time taking. This restricts the implementation of Application Management Services solutions to limited functional areas. Moreover, rising usage of cloud based applications, the management of these applications has become a complicated task.

Application Management Services Market: Segmentation

Application Management Services can be cloud application management service, application modernization, application outsourcing management and others.

Application Management Services can also be segmented on the basis of its industry sector which are implementing these Application Management Services process such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, education and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In May 2017, Capgemini, a technology service provider has launched its digital based industrialized management service center to enable enterprises in India to take an ‘always on’ approach and be more ‘future proof’. This new center will offers a collaborative approach that brings together Capgemini’s proven next-gen Application Development & Management (ADM) platform, consulting frameworks and methodologies and digital Centres of Excellence (CoEs)

Key Players

In Application Management Services market there are many players some of them are IBM, kloudData, HCL, Stefanini, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Communication Services and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Application Management Services market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of new technology for services outsourcing is increasing the market opportunity in Europe region in manufacturing and automotive industry.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Application Management Services technologies with the entry of major & established players for various usage and management of outsourced services.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Application Management Services Market Segments