Aquaculture Vaccines Market 2019: Top Companies Analysis – Benchmark Holdings, HIPRA, Intervet, Nisseiken, Ridgeway Biologicals, Tecnovax, Vaccibody, VETERQUIMICA, Virbac, and Zoetis
The aquaculture vaccines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to growth in aquaculture farming practices, regulations and restrictions on the use of antibiotics in aquaculture, increasing research and development activities and growing prevalence of viral and bacterial infections in aquaculture species.
The vaccine is used to establish or improve the immunity against a specific disease or group of diseases. In aquaculture practices, there is always a chance of pathogenic outbreaks, which will affect the production of the farm. Aquaculture vaccines are used to protect the fishes from any pathogen.
The “Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aquaculture vaccines market with detailed market segmentation by vaccine type, application, species type, route of administration and geography. The global aquaculture vaccines market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aquaculture vaccines market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Leading Players:
1. Benchmark Holdings plc
2. HIPRA
3. Intervet Inc. (Merck & Co. Inc.)
4. Nisseiken Co. , Ltd.
5. Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd, Company (IDT Biologika)
6. Tecnovax
7. Vaccibody AS
8. VETERQUIMICA SA
9. Virbac
10. Zoetis
The global aquaculture vaccines market is segmented based on the vaccine type, application, species type, and route of administration. Based on the vaccine type, the market is classified as activated vaccines, live vaccines, and DNA vaccines. Based on application, the market is divided into bacterial infections, viral infections, fungal infections, and parasitic infections. On the basis of species type, the aquaculture vaccines market is classified as sturgeon, trout, seabass, carp, salmon, and other species type. Based on the route of administration market is classified as injection vaccination, immersion vaccination, spray vaccination, and oral vaccination.
