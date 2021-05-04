At 30% CAGR, Wearable Artificial Intelligence Market Size Poised to Touch USD 180 billion by 2025

A detailed analysis of the wearable artificial intelligence market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the wearable artificial intelligence market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The explosive growth of smartwatches has been the primary factor propelling the wearable AI market. Continuous improvements in the design and functionality along with its availability at lower price increased its adoption among consumers. Specifically, the introduction of LTE connectivity feature in smartwatches has provided customers with an alternative to bulky smartphones. Moreover, the convenience provided by smartwatches is promoting its usage among consumers across the globe.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the product landscape of the wearable artificial intelligence market is subdivided into –

Smartwatch and fitness band

Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Earwear

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the application landscape of the wearable artificial intelligence market to be split into –

Consumer electronics

Gaming

Enterprise

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the wearable artificial intelligence market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

The technological advancement in miniaturized electronics and mobile access to computational power is propelling the growth of the wearable AI market. The advances led to the development of various advanced wearable sensory hardware offering minimally intrusive health monitoring platform for individual health service. This has provided consumers with a means to improve early stage detection of diseases along with reducing the overall costs associated with more intrusive standard diagnostic services.

The wearable artificial intelligence market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the wearable artificial intelligence market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the wearable artificial intelligence market.