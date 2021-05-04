Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

This report added by Market Study Report, LLC, focuses on factors influencing the present scenario of the ‘Automotive Collision Repair market’. The research report also offers concise analysis referring to commercialization aspects, profit estimation and market size of the industry. In addition, the report highlights the competitive standing of major players in the projection timeline which also includes their portfolios and expansion endeavors.

The global Automotive Collision Repair Market is anticipated to reach around USD 222.7 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the spare parts segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Collision Repair market.

The global Automotive Collision Repair market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, end-use, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, consumables, and spare parts. The end-use segment is categorized into New OEM, Aftermarket, Recycled, and Remanufactured. The vehicle types in the global automotive Collision Repair market include passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global automotive Collision Repair market. The primary factors driving the automotive Collision Repair market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerate the adoption of automotive Collision Repair in the region. The growing safety concerns, rising number of road accidents, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive collision repair in the region.

The automotive collision repair market requires advanced protective materials which also meet the aesthetic features of the automobile. Additionally, the rapidly evolving paints and coating technology boosts the market growth. The companies are under constant pressure of improving safety standards and guidelines and damages to vehicles which further aides market growth. The increasing penetration of hybrid cars and electrical vehicles will offer market opportunities for growth during the forecast period. Digitalization of automotive repair and collision services also supports market growth. The high usage of these paints and coatings may lead to low-quality distribution in various applications. This acts as a potential risk to the environment and also restricts market growth. Another factor hindering the market growth is the dependence of consumers on insurance.

The leading companies profiled in the Automotive Collision Repair Market include Denso Corporation, Continental AG, 3M, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC, Automotive Technology Products LLC, Caliber Collision, and Henkel AG & Co., KGaA. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Automotive Collision Repair Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Collision Repair – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Collision Repair – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Collision Repair – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Collision Repair Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Collision Repair Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Collision Repair Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Collision Repair Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Collision Repair Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Products

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Paints and Coatings

4.3. Consumables

4.4. Spare Parts

5. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles

5.4. Two-Wheelers

