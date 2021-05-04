Bio-Based Emulsion Polymers Market Development, Current Status, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market:

Bio-emulsion polymers are used in a wide variety of applications, due to their capability of offering superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and reliable nature to the final product. Thus, they are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others. The global bio-emulsion polymers market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among these, North America holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading, owing to the increasing consumption of bio-emulsion polymers in paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others. It is estimated that the paints & coatings segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to growing consumption of ecofriendly products in the sector. Moreover, increasing demand for lower density materials in paper, textiles, adhesives, and others is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to be the major players of this region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to growing partnerships and agreements between the leading companies. China, Japan, and India have achieved a significant place in the market due to the growing investments in end-use industries. Therefore, the growing demand for high performance emulsion polymers in end-use industries are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global bio-based emulsion polymers market is segmented into the material composition, and application. Based on the material composition, the market is segregated into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyacrylic acid, polyamide, polymethyl methacrylate, polybutylene, and polybutylene terephthalate segments. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the well-known players operating in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market are BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc (U.S.), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Arkema S.A.(France), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Trinseo (U.S.), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (U.S.) and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

