Bio-imaging Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
— Bio-imaging is a branch of science that deals with functional and structural images of living systems. Bio imaging involves the use of different techniques and processes that replicate the images of human anatomical areas and tissues at a molecular level. Medical bio-imaging technologies are used as diagnostic and examination tools for various diseases.
The global Bio-imaging Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bio-imaging Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-imaging Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Esaote
Digirad
FONAR
GE
Hologic
Hitachi
Lantheus
Covidien
Mindray
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Medical Bio-imaging
Optical Imaging
Radiological imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
Ultrasound imaging
Molecular Bio-imaging
Nano bio-imaging
Biomarkers
Molecular probes
Others
Segment by Application
Database of general physiology
Disease diagnosis
Table Of Contents:
1 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-imaging Technologies
1.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Medical Bio-imaging
1.2.3 Optical Imaging
1.2.4 Radiological imaging
1.2.5 Magnetic resonance imaging
1.2.6 Ultrasound imaging
1.2.7 Molecular Bio-imaging
1.2.8 Nano bio-imaging
1.2.9 Biomarkers
1.2.10 Molecular probes
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Bio-imaging Technologies Segment by Application
1.3.1 Bio-imaging Technologies Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Database of general physiology
1.3.3 Disease diagnosis
1.4 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Size
1.5.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Bio-imaging Technologies Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-imaging Technologies Business
7.1 Bracco Imaging
7.1.1 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Bracco Imaging Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Bayer
7.2.1 Bayer Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Bayer Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Esaote
7.3.1 Esaote Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Esaote Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Digirad
7.4.1 Digirad Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Digirad Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 FONAR
7.5.1 FONAR Bio-imaging Technologies Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Bio-imaging Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 FONAR Bio-imaging Technologies Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
