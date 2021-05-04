Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market Top Manufacturers: Encontech, Argent Energy, Munzer Bioindustrie, Betarenewables, Ensyn Fuels, Bunge, Biox, MBP Group

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market is expected to grow at 7.60% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market Analysis

Global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period due to the fact that Brazil and the US are the largest producers of ethanol, but the strong production growth can be seen in China, India, and Thailand, among other developing countries. Bioliquids are the fuels made out from renewable sources such as cooking oil, rape seed, wheat, and animal fats grown and harvested especially for making fuel.

Bioliquids are either available with 100% renewable content or 100% bioliquid can be mixed with mineral heating fuels including kerosene and gas oil. This is generally known as bioliquid blends. There are standards which are to be followed while making bioliquids. These standards include EN 14214 and bioliquids are to be produced under strict quality assurance systems in order to achieve consistent quality and properties of the fuel. Moreover, Oil & Renewable Heating Technologies (OFTEC) has also developed an industry standard for the blending of 30% bioliquid with 70% kerosene entitled “prOPS 24-a bioliquid/Mineral fuel blend standard or B30K. OFTEC also took up a project in partnership with Carbon Connections, University of East Anglia, ICOM Energy Association and Clean Energy Consultancy.

The global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation market is set to witness high growth owing to increasing demand for energy and need to reduce carbon emissions. Europe continues to be the world’s largest biodiesel producer. According to European Biodiesel Board, the production capacity of biodiesel in Europe was approximately 21,119 thousand tonnes. The major bioenergy producing countries in Europe are Brazil, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria.

Industry Segmentation

The Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market has been segmented based on type into bioethanol and biodiesel. Bioethanol segment is leading the market owing to its various advantages over biodiesel. For instance, bioethanol contains 35% oxygen and adding oxygen to fuel results in complete fuel combustion, thus reducing harmful tailpipe emissions. Moreover, ethanol also displaces the use of toxic gasoline component such as benzene. In the US, nearly all the gasoline is now sold, contains 10% ethanol by volume. Considering the technical features of bioethanol, bioethanol is much cheaper compared to biodiesel and provides approximately 93% more net energy per gallon.

Leading Players

The key players of the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market are Encontech, Argent Energy, Munzer Bioindustrie, Betarenewables, Ensyn Fuels, Bunge, Biox, MBP Group, REG Power Management, Neste, REG, Kraton, BTG, Olleco, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Cargill Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global Bioliquid Heat & Power Generation Market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

