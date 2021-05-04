Bromine Market Growth Report 2019: Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

Bromine is a naturally occurring element present in seas, lakes and underground wells. It is a colorless soluble crystalline mineral halide salt extracted from brine pools. Bromine is widely used as a reactant and a catalyst in the manufacturing of multifarious products namely, biocides, water disinfectants, dyes, flame retardants etc. The primary source of bromine is dead-sea. Bromine is a chemical element that exits in the form of a red liquid in room temperature. It is the third largest, halogen bearing element with a position within the seven elements of the periodic table. It evaporates quickly and generates suffocating brown fumes in that process. Bromine has a bad odor and it can easily turn into metal at extremely high pressure.

Major Bromine Market Players:

Chemtura Corporation, Dhruv Chem Industries Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Ltd., Israel Chemical Ltd, Jordan Bromine Company, Morre-Tec Industries Inc., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Technologies Inc., Tosoh Corporation

The global bromine market is segmented on the basis of derivative type, application and geography. On the basis of derivative type the market classify intoorganobromines, clear brine fluids, hydrogen bromide and others. The market on the basis of application is broken into flame retardants, water treatment, mercury emmision control, oil & gas drilling, bhr flow batteries, fine chemicals, agricultural products, biocides and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The bromine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

