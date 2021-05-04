Coated Endotracheal Tube Market Research, Demand, key Trends, Leading players & Forecast until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Coated Endotracheal Tube Market by Intubation (Orotracheal and Nasotracheal Intubation), Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, and Others), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs]) – Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Coated Endotracheal Tube Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global coated endotracheal tube market generated $1,629 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,518 million at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023. The major factor that contributes to the growth of the coated endotracheal tube market includes rise in number of surgical procedures due to increase in chronic respiratory diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other lung injuries. Moreover, increase in prevalence of ventilator associated pneumonia and growth in geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic diseases also boost the market growth. However, post-operative complications related to endotracheal intubation and lack of skilled healthcare professionals hamper the market growth. The development of novel products by key vendors, mainly to avoid ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) condition by preventing bacterial colonization and biofilm formation on tube surface and untapped emerging economies, further provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The coated endotracheal tube market is segmented based on intubation, application, end user, and region. Based on the intubation, the market is bifurcated into orotracheal intubation and nasotracheal intubation. Based on application, the market is categorized into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coated endotracheal tubes market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Intubation

– Orotracheal Intubation

– Nasotracheal Intubation

By Application

– Anesthesia

– Emergency Medicine

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– C.R. BARD

– Bactiguard Holding AB

– Enox Biopharma Inc.

– Hospiteknik Healthcare

– Innovative Surface Technologies

– N8 Medical, LLC

– Sharklet Technologies, Inc.

– Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Venner Medical International

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Competitive intelligence and strategies of companies

3.3. Top player positioning

3.4. Coated endotracheal tubes key facts

3.4.1. Metallic coated endotracheal tubes

3.4.2. Non-metallic coated endotracheal tubes

3.4.3. Pipeline Products

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.5.1.2. Large pool of geriatric population and related rise in chronic diseases

3.5.1.3. Advantages of coated endotracheal tubes

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.5.2.2. Post-operative risks associated with laparoscopy surgeries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Technological advancement in endotracheal tubes

3.5.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: coated endotracheal tub MARKET, BY intubation

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Orotracheal Intubation

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Nasotracheal Intubation

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: coated endotracheal tubed Market BY application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Anesthesia

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Emergency Medicine

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue…



