Consumer Electronics Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – Hewlett-Packard Company, Sony Corporation, Canon, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics

Consumer Electronics market is estimated at $1,165.76 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1,692.30 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2015 to 2022. Improving standard of living and increase in disposable incomes are the factors fueling the market growth. Technological convergence is hampering the consumer electronics market. Hand held devices segment which consist of devices like mobile phones and portable play stations accounted the largest market share. Audio/Video segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. North America accounted for largest share in consumer electronics market owing to technical advancements and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during forecast period with India and China as the prominent countries for the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Consumer Electronics Market are:

Hewlett-Packard Company, Sony Corporation, Canon, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics , BlackBerry, Dell, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Apple, Inc., LG Corporation, Lenovo, Micromax Mobile, Motorola, Toshiba, Asus and ZTE.

Major Types of Consumer Electronics covered are:

– Gaming Consoles

– Personal Computers

– Televisions

– Audio/Video Devices

– Handheld Devices

– Personal Care Products

– Cameras and Camcorders

Major Applications of Consumer Electronics covered are:

– Commercial

– Residential

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Consumer Electronics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Consumer Electronics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Consumer Electronics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Consumer Electronics Market Size

2.2 Consumer Electronics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Consumer Electronics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Consumer Electronics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Consumer Electronics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Electronics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Consumer Electronics Revenue by Product

4.3 Consumer Electronics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Consumer Electronics Breakdown Data by End User

