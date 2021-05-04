Cooking Appliances Global Market 2019-2025: Samsung, LG, Morphy Richards, Whirlpool, Philips

Cooking Appliances Market 2019

The cooking appliance include products such as microwaves, ovens, cook tops, and range hoods. Modern cooking appliance are used to provide ease to chefs. Also, with rapid depletion of natural resources such as LPG, and other petroleum products, there is an urgent need to use efficient and eco-friendly cooking appliances in kitchen.

The global Cooking Appliances market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cooking Appliances market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cooking Appliances in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cooking Appliances in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cooking Appliances market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cooking Appliances market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Samsung

LG

Morphy Richards

Whirlpool Corporation

Philips

Hitachi

AB Electrolux

GE Appliances

Haier

Robert Bosch

Market size by Product

Microwaves

Ovens

Cooktops

Range Hoods

Small Appliances

Parts & Accessories

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Globalization has brought close different cultures and added variety to taste-buds. This has become possible due to the import of cuisines from all over the world. Not just that, local cuisines are also travelling, across seas, to reach distant lands. This has given rise to the import of exotic ingredients as well. Guacamole is gaining accolades in Europe, whereas, Tahini is getting lauded in the busy streets of New York. At the same time, a close look on the beverage sector would reveal how market giants are getting involved in taking beverages to different places and creating a customer base with innovative and alluring package. The food and beverage sector has gone far beyond taste as well when it comes to taking it to consumers. Packaging has made created different sectors under this broad segment, such as ready-to-eat, frozen foods, and others. The growth of this segment would be quite holistic.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are playing crucial roles in taking food and beverage sector ahead. These two crucial factors have reduced time and instigated a sedentary lifestyle, which has created demands for healthy foods with less preparation time. These types require innovative packaging. As these products are gaining momentum in the market, the food and beverage segment is getting ample scope to diversify and expand the market. On the other hand, to serve distinct tastes, restaurants and eateries are popping up and they are sourcing their products from places the original country, which is impacting the export and import of food products. Organic foods are in much demand, people are flocking towards such products as they want to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Product packaging has also become important in luring in customers. That is why, collaborations between packaging industry and food & beverage sector is witnessing some great deals. Major companies are taking substantial advantage of that.

Technology is also providing much help in producing more in short time to meet the global need for food and beverages. Much expenditure gets allotted for research and development sector, using which technologies have been developed to produce more and faster, with longer shelf life. In beverages, new products are getting launched all the time to suit customer preference. In 2019, Wine Water, Ltd., launched two O.Vine products, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon-flavored water. These launches talk volumes about experiments going on in this sector.

North America and Europe are expected to gain more from these changes in the food and beverage sector owing to their high expenditure capacity. However, Asia Pacific is expected to provide boost as rising economies are witnessing a rise in disposable income and shift in consumer preference. The food & beverage segment is expected to even garner more revenues from diversification in the coming years.

