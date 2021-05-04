Cryogenic Pump Market Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Sales Revenue, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Cryogenic Pump Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Cryogenic Pump Market is expected to grow at 4.02% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Cryogenic pump is a vacuum pump used in cryogenic temperatures to transfer cryogenic liquids. These pumps are also used to transfer such cryogenic fluids between containers or from one container to a point of use. The major types of cryogenic pumps, i.e., long shaft cryogenic pumps efficiently transfer liquids cryogens while minimizing heat leak. The applications of these pumps include the circulation of liquid nitrogen for high temperature superconductors and for synchrotron beamline crystal cooling. The main components of cryogenic pumps include a thermal shield, a condensing array, a cold head cylinder, and a low temperature array.

Global cryogenic pump market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing demand for energy & power with the increase in the growth of use of LNG for eco-friendly fuel-based power generation. The global cryogenic pump market is set to witness significant growth due to the increasing gas-based power generation and rising demand for medical gases. Complex industrial processes would incorporate the use of liquid gases, which would fuel the growth of cryogenic pumps. Similarly, a rise in the demand for energy & power industry would drive the demand for LNG based power generation and thus the growing use of oil tankers for transportation in the shipbuilding industry. Such factors would boost the growth of cryogenic pumps.

Industry Segmentation:

The global cryogenic pump market has been segmented based on type, gas, end-use, and region.

Global Cryogenic Pump Market, By Type

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

Global Cryogenic Pump Market, By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG

Others

Global Cryogenic Pump Market, By End-Use

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Metallurgy

Electronics

Others

Global Cryogenic Pump Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Dashboard:

Ebara Corporation (Japan),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan),

Fives S.A. (France),

Brooks Automation (US),

Cryoquip Australia,

Cryostar SAS (France),

Nikkiso Cryo Inc. (US),

PHPK Technologies Inc. (US),

Ruhrpumpen Inc. (Mexico), and

Technex Limited (India).

Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global cryogenic pump market in 2017. The growth in this region is driven by industrial development in emerging countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing energy need, focus on renewable generation, and rapid urbanization.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global Cryogenic Pump market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

