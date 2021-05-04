Data Science Platform Market 2019-2027 Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends

Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00010568

Companies Covered in this Report

1. ALTERYX, INC.

2. Cloudera

3. Datarobot

4. Domino Data Lab, Inc.

5. Google

6. IBM Corporation

7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

8. RapidMiner, Inc.

9. TERADATA CORPORATION

10. Wolfram

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Data Science Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data science platform industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data science platform market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global data science platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data science platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data science platform market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global data science platform market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, government, energy, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data science platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data science platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting data science platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the data science platform market in these regions.

Place Direct Purchase order for complete report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00010568

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

9. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. DATA SCIENCE PLATFORM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]