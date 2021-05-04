Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

The ‘Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics Market’ research report assembled by Market Study Report, LLC, delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

The Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics market is anticipated to reach over USD 59.9 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the household appliances segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market revenue during the forecast period.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market throughout the forecast period. The increasing population in the region coupled with growing disposable income drives the market growth. The improving living standards in countries such as China, Japan, and India further supports market growth.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to offer innovative products in the market drive the growth of Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market. Other driving factors include growing middle class population, and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms. Increasing demand from developing nations, and technological advancements is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. There has been a shift towards e-commerce and consumers are increasingly purchasing electronic & consumer goods through online platforms, which increases the demand for plastics.

The major players in Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Trinseo S.A., Formosa Plastics Group, Covestro AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Solvay S.A among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Electronics & Consumer Goods Plastics Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Insights

3.1.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics – Industry snapshot

3.2.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Polyethylene

4.3.Polyvinyl Chloride

4.4.Polystyrene

4.5.Polypropylene

4.6.Others

5.Electronic & Consumer Goods Plastics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Household Appliances

