Endpoint Security Market Regional Analysis, Trends Evolution, Growth Opportunity and Forecasts Report to 2024

A detailed analysis of the endpoint security market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study.

The BFSI endpoint security market will exhibit high growth over the forecast timeline owing to stringent government regulations around the world demanding the highest level of security for customers’ financial records stored and retrieved through the IT networks of financial institutions. As such networks are the prime targets of hackers for ransomware attacks, the demand for advanced and robust malware protection solutions from the BFSI sector is expected to increase rapidly over the forecast period.

Component Analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the endpoint security market is subdivided into –

Software Firewall Intrusion prevention Antivirus/antimalware Endpoint application control Encryption technologies Mobile device security Fleet management

Service Training and consulting Maintenance and updates Managed service



Deployment model Analysis:

Deployment model segmentation: The report states the deployment model landscape of the endpoint security market to be split into –

On-premise

Cloud

Application Analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the endpoint security market is subdivided into –

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Education

Transportation

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the regional landscape of the endpoint security market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

The endpoint security market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the endpoint security market.

North America will hold the majority share in the endpoint security market by 2024 due to favorable government initiatives to adopt effective security solutions to mitigate the threats arising out of frequent cyber-attacks on public as well as private IT networks in the U.S. Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest rate due to the rapid modernization of IT infrastructure in India, Singapore, and South Korea. Also, the increasing adoption of endpoint protection technology for strengthening the national defense IT and communication infrastructure in these countries is expected to contribute largely to the market growth.

