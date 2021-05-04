Energy and Utility Analytics Market 2019 Global Industry Top Key Players Like International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Buildingiq, Inc., Capgemini SE, Energysavvy Inc., Infosys limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Wegowise, Inc., Wipro Limited

An off-the-shelf report on Energy and Utility Analytics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The most prominent region in the energy & utility analytics market accounted for North America, owing to the fact that the region is the hub of all technological advancements and developments, and the convergence of these megatrends in the region is further anticipated to drive the energy and utility analytics market to a strategic inflection point. A strategic inflection point is a fundamental transformation, which is expected to influence the evolution in how businesses function today. These megatrends in North America are economic, technological, environmental, and resource based in nature. For the energy and utility analytics market, the technological development and primacy of markets have already impacted the American society, further resulting to plummeted price for natural gas as well as renewable energy generation that has brought significant transformation to energy production in all the principal countries of North America. However, the energy & utility market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be mature significantly over the years till 2025. Various countries in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to foresee raging economic growth, and owing to this growth the region’s energy demands are also predicted to increase. Currently China is the major energy and utility consumer of APAC region followed by India and rest of APAC. Apart from the energy consumption the region has also exhibited vast oil demands. Also as APAC region is known to be the largest market for coals, the deployment of advanced technologies for management of the distribution and demand forecast. The trend is thus expected to drive the growth of energy and utility analytics market in APAC region.

Leading Energy and Utility Analytics Market Players:

International Business Machines Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation Oracle Corporation

Buildingiq, Inc.

Capgemini SE

Energysavvy Inc.

Infosys limited

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Wegowise, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000310/

Market Insights

Oil & Gas Industry to Hold Largest Market Share of Energy & Utility Analytics Market by Vertical

Businesses operations in oil & gas companies present throughout the globe has some portion of operations that are being automated as a lot of data is gathered from sensors or internal source of company’s data. Necessity for oil & gas companies to tap the benefit of advance analytics is the availability of huge unstructured and semi-structured data which needs to be analyzed in an efficient manner to improve the performance and reliability. With an increase in the demand for natural resources such as oil and gas has increased the volume, difficulty level, and velocity of data which needs to be handle in a proficient method. Use of analytical solutions helps to bridge the performance gap caused to traditional & conventional models. Use of advance algorithms and codes to counter back bottleneck issues. It also facilitates the oil producers to capture in-depth data in real time incident at lower price from inaccessible areas as well, to enhance the performance of oilfield and plants.

Increasing Infrastructure Development and Smart Cities is anticipated to Create Lucrative Opportunities in Energy & Utility Analytics Market

The emerging smart cities and infrastructural development across the developing countries such as India and China have been creating the excessive opportunities in the digital analytics market. Implementation of green industrialization and use of renewable energy has been promoted by developed countries. In this era of modernization, use of smart devices and IoT technology has been raising for the real-time accessibility, effectiveness, control and easy managing. Thus, these factors are creating enough opportunities for energy & utility analytics market globally.

Smart cites technologies has gained momentum around the globe and set for rapid transformation. It also includes intelligent transport systems, smart waste management and robust information technology that will improve the quality of living, employment opportunities and urban services. Thereby, analytics solutions would be used for analyzing the essential decision making for the smart cities and for industrial development, as there is the requirement for monitoring and analyzing the expensive assets, manage price fluctuations and reduced operational cost. This factor is also responsible for the substantial growth of energy & utility analytics market

Type Insights

Smart revolution has resulted in increasing operational complexities for energy & utility companies across the globe. Additionally, there is a tremendous growth in the volume, diversity, as well as complexity of data. With the increasing competition and highly regulated environment, the companies operating in the energy and utility industry are implementing analytical capabilities for efficiently competing in the market place. The type segment of energy and utility analytics market is categorized into solutions and services. The dominance of solutions is mainly because the energy and utility industry is still into implementation phase of the analytics, however in the coming years as the penetration of cloud based solutions increases majority of the solution providers would shift to analytics as a services, contributing to the services sector in energy and utility analytics market.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000310/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Energy and Utility Analytics Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Energy and Utility Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/