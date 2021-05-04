Europe industrial air filtration market to accrue lucrative gains over the forecast timeframe

A detailed analysis of the Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the Product landscape of the Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market is subdivided into –

Dust Collectors

HEPA Filters

Mist Collectors

Baghouse Filters

Cartridge Collectors & Filters

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Product spectrum:

Major details about the Product spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the Product categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the Product segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the Product spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Dust collectors are set to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% from 2012 to 2022, owing to the benefits offered by them such as low-operating cost, minimal maintenance requirements and enhances worker health & safety. Mist collectors market growth can be accredited to its capability to eliminate coolant and oil mist, steam and fume from food & beverage manufacturing procedures. HEPA filter accounted for the highest industry share in 2015 and is expected to reach over USD 450 million by 2022 due to its extremely efficient collection volume of submicron particulate matter.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report states the Application landscape of the Europe Industrial Air Filtration Market to be split into –

Cement

Power

Food

Metals

Pharmaceuticals

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Application spectrum:

Substantial details about the Application spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the Application categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the Application segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the Application landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

Food & beverage industry is forecast grow at a CAGR of over 8% over the next eight years. This growth is attributed to the rising concerns regarding the cross contamination, sanitary regulations, and food handling regulations. Italy is likely to reach over USD 320 million by 2022 due to the booming pharmaceutical industries in the region. Moreover, rising research and development activities in the region to provide long lasting and cost-effective products will propel the Europe Industrial Air market growth.

