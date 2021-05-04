Extruded Snack Food Market is expected to register notable growth in the near future

Extrusion cooking is an energy efficient means of preparing ready-to-eat food and snacks. It offers versatility in terms of ingredient selection and texture & shape of products that can be produced. Extrusion snack food products are prepared using a wide variety of ingredients such as corn, potatoes, tapioca, and others. The extrusion process reduces the number of microorganisms present in the end product, and eliminates some naturally occurring toxins; hence, extrusion snack food products are comparatively safer for consumption. Breakfast cereals, onion rings, jelly beans, breads, and processed cheese are some of the extruded snack food products available in the market.

Changing lifestyles & eating habits, increasing preference towards ready-to-eat packaged food, lower product prices, and booming retail industry are the key driving factors of the market. Rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income supplement the market growth. High production cost, volatile prices of raw materials, and growing health concerns could restrict the market growth. However, introduction of local & regional flavors in extruded snacks and rising demand for healthy extruded snacks are expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the global extruded snack food market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market bifurcated into potato, corn, rice, tapioca, mixed grains, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent retailers, and convenience stores. The geographical breakdown of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have focused on key market strategies such as product launch, mergers, acquisition, and expansion to strengthen their market outreach and maintain their positions in the competitive market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players provided in the report are as follows:

Calbee, Inc.

Diamond Foods, Inc.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.

ITC Ltd.

Old Dutch Foods, Inc.

San Carlo Gruppo Alimentare S.P.A.

Shearer’s Foods, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global extruded snack food market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed in the report.

Extruded Snack Food Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

By Geography