Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

— This report studies the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market, pregnancy and fertility rapid tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Fertility rapid test kits can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males; they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on color changing immunoassay techniques.

Scope of the Report:

Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders, availability of decentralized diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. In terms of volume, pregnancy test kits segment is estimated to account for more than 71% market share in global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2017.

In terms of value, the North America market has been estimated to dominate the global fertility and rapid test kits market in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market, with market share of 36.9% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Rohto

NFI

Wondfo

Egens Biotech

Arax

Quidel

RunBio

Easy Healthcare

CIGA Healthcare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

Fertility Rapid Test Kits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Sales

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

1.2.2 Fertility Rapid Test Kits

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmacies & Drugstores

1.3.2 Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

1.3.3 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SPD

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SPD Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Church & Dwight

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Church & Dwight Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 BioMerieux

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BioMerieux Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Rohto

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Rohto Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 NFI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NFI Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

