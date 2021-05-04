Fiber Optic Security Market Key Players | Fiber SenSys, Inc., Ciena Corporation, NuCrypt, Lumentum Operations LLC, NTest Inc., TeliSwitch Solutions Ltd

Nowadays, millions of miles of fiber optic cables are spanning across the world, carrying incredible amount of critical data including, financial, government, defense, medical as well as personal information. Few years back, fiber optic cable was considered as the most secure communication infrastructure, to transfer information from one place to another. But, since last decade researchers have suggested that a fiber optic cable is as easy to tap as a copper cable. Considering the criticality of the data these fiber optic cables transmits, security of these cables is arising as an important concern for organizations.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19645

Majorly Fiber Optic Security is categorized into; Physical Layer Fiber Optic Security, and Data Layer Fiber Optic Security. Physical Layer Fiber Optic Security refers to the security of the cable itself in case of fiber splicing, bending, or clamping. Data Layer Fiber Optic Security refers to the tapping of optic fiber by intruding the flow of data. Extensive deployment of fiber optic cables across the globe, is creating an intensive need for proficient Fiber Optic Security solutions. Presently, the Fiber Optic Security market is experiencing moderate growth globally, and considerably high adoption in developed regions. But, in the forecast period the Fiber Optic Security market is expected to gain momentum.

Fiber Optic Security Market: Drivers & Challenges

Extensive deployment of fiber optic cables throughout the globe, is enhancing the requirement of security of these cables intensively, and is one of the major factors driving the growth of Fiber Optic Security market world-wide. Increasing focus of organizations in verticals such as government, defense, banking & finance, and telecommunication, which deals with critically sensitive information; in maintaining security of their data flowing through these fiber optic cables is also driving the market for Fiber Optic Security. Deploying fiber optic cables in itself is extremely expensive, and investing further in the security of these cables, increases the overall cost to a great extent. High cost of deployment and maintenance is an important challenge in the Fiber Optic Security market. Developing intelligent physical layer fiber monitoring solutions is an imperative trend being followed in the Fiber Optic Security market.

Fiber Optic Security Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Security Market, By Type

Physical Layer Security

Data Layer Security

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Security Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Security Market, By Industries

Telecommunication and IT

BFSI

Government

Defense

Others

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/19645

Fiber Optic Security Market: Regional Overview

In terms of geographical markets, North America is expected to lead the overall Fiber Optic Security market, with holding largest share of the global Fiber Optic Security market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period in Fiber Optic Security market, due to advancements in the telecommunication sector. Japan is also investing heavily in the fiber optics market, creating potential need for Fiber Optic Security solutions in the country.

Fiber Optic Security Market: Competitive Landscape