Flat Glass Coatings Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement 2017 to 2023

Flat Glass Coatings Market Overview:

According to MRFR analysis, the global flat glass coatings market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the assessment period. The rising demand for flat glass in commercial, as well as residential buildings along with its rising application in the solar industry, are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the global market.

Moreover, the increasing use of flat glass coatings in the automotive industry is also expected to positively contribute to the growth of the flat glass coatings market. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of solvent-based flat glass coatings are expected to be a major factor hampering the growth of the global market.

The global flat glass coatings market has been segmented into five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the market share in 2017 due to the high demand for flat glass coatings in construction and automobile applications. The growing personal disposable income in the region has augmented the demand for automobiles, which, in turn, is positively contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising energy requirement in the region has boosted the use of solar energy to reduce the dependence on crude imports, which is also projected to surge the demand for flat glass coatings. China and India are the major markets for flat glass coatings in Asia-Pacific. North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 and is projected to show the same trend during the forecast period. The European market for flat glass coatings is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period. However, this may be hampered by stringent environmental regulations for the VOC content in coatings in the region.

Segmentation

The global flat glass coatings market has been segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region.

On the basis of resin type, the market has been categorized as polyurethane resin, acrylic resin, epoxy resin, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into solvent-based, water-based, and nano-based.

Based on application, the global flat glass coatings market has been segmented into solar power, mirror, architectural, automotive and transportation, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global flat glass coatings market are Fenzi SpA (Italy), Arkema (France), Ferro Corporation (US), Vitro (Mexico), the Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Nippon Paint Company Limited (Japan), Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany), Hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd (UK), CCM GmbH (Germany), and Glas Trösch Holding AG (Switzerland).

