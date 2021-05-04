Fraud Detection & Prevention Market is Expected to expand at a CAGR of 17% Forecast Until 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Fraud Detection & Prevention Market by Solution Type, Services, Deployment Type, End User, Industry Vertical, and Geography – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Fraud Detection & Prevention Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global fraud detection & prevention market size was valued at $13,644 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $40,610 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Fraud detection & prevention solutions are solutions offered by IT vendors against fraud incidents and help to detect or prevent such future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection & prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics and cloud computing services, and increase in mobile payment drive the growth of the fraud detection & prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the market are promoting market expansion, factors such as high cost of these solutions may restrict the fraud detection & prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection & prevention market is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end user, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution type, it is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. The authentication segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.9% in 2016, owing to high demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real-time operations due to increase in online payment transactions. The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate with the companyâ€™s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organizationâ€™s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises models. By end user, it is divided into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises (LE). Industries analyzed in this report include banking, financial service & insurance (BFSI); retail; healthcare; real estate; manufacturing; and others. The BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for around $3,498 million, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. This growth is attributed to increase in number & frequency of sophisticated attacks in the banking sector, which has led to the development of analytical solutions to predict and prevent fraud. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest rate of adoption of fraud detection solutions, while LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for fraud detection & prevention solutions, especially in Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis of the global fraud detection and prevention market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the fraud detection and prevention market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

– Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the fraud detection and prevention market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Solution Type

– Fraud Analytics

– – Predictive Analytics

– – Customer Analytics

– – Social Media Analytics

– – Bigdata Analytics

– – Behavioral Analytics

– Authentication

– – Single-Factor Authentication

– – Multifactor Authentication

By Services

– Professional

– Managed

By Deployment Type

– Cloud

– On-Premises

By End User

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Real Estate

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Mexico

– – Canada

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Key players

– IBM Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– SAP SE

– BAE Systems

– ACI Worldwide

– NCR Limited

– Lavastorm

– ThreatMetrix.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Emergence of big data analytics

3.5.1.2. Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions

3.5.1.3. Rapid increase in mobile banking

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Need for strong authentication methods

CHAPTER 4 FRAUD DETECTION & PREVENTION MARKET, BY SOLUTION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. FRAUD ANALYTICS

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key drivers and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.2.3.1. Predictive analytics

4.2.3.2. Customer analytics

4.2.3.3. Social media analytics

4.2.3.4. Big data analytics

4.2.3.5. Behavioral analytics

4.3. AUTHENTICATION

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key drivers and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.1. Single factor authentication

4.3.3.2. Multi factor authentication

CHAPTER 5 FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key drivers and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. MANAGED SERVICES

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key drivers and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

Continue…

