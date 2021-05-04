Gene Therapy Market Global Industry Structure & Projections for Upcoming Years

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type (Viral Vector and Non-viral Vector), Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Growth Factors, Receptors, and Others), and Applications (Oncological Disorders, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Disease, and Other Diseases) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Gene Therapy Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Global Gene Therapy Market was valued at $584 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $4,402 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 33.3% from 2017 to 2023. Gene therapy is a technique that involves the delivery of nucleic acid polymers into a patient’s cells as a drug to treat diseases. It fixes a genetic problem at its source. The process involves modifying the protein either to change the genetic expression or to correct a mutation. The emergence of this technology meets the rise in needs for better diagnostics and targeted therapy tools. For instance, genetic engineering can be used to modify physical appearance, metabolism, physical capabilities, and mental abilities such as memory and intelligence. In addition, it is also used for infertility treatment. Gene therapy offers a ray of hope for patients, who either have no treatment options or show no benefits with drugs currently available. The ongoing success has strongly supported upcoming researches and has carved ways for enhancement of gene therapy.

The gene therapy market is a widely expanding field in the pharmaceutical industry with new opportunities. This has piqued the interests of venture capitalists to explore this market and its commercial potential. Major factors that drive the growth of this market include high demands for DNA vaccines to treat genetic diseases, targeted drug delivery, and high incidence of genetic disorders. However, the stringent regulatory approval process for gene therapy and the high costs of gene therapy drugs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global gene therapy market is segmented based on vector type, gene type, application, and geography. Based on vector type, it is categorized into viral vector and non-viral vector. Viral vector is further segmented into retroviruses, lentiviruses, adenoviruses, adeno associated virus, herpes simplex virus, poxvirus, vaccinia virus, and others. Non-viral vector is further categorized into naked/plasmid vectors, gene gun, electroporation, lipofection, and others. Based on gene type, the market is classified into antigen, cytokine, tumor suppressor, suicide, deficiency, growth factors, receptors, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into oncological disorders, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and other diseases. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

– This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

– In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vector Type

– Viral vector

– – Retroviruses

– – Lentiviruses

– – Adenoviruses

– – Adeno Associated Virus

– – Herpes Simplex Virus

– – Poxvirus

– – Vaccinia Virus

– – Others

– Non-viral vector

– – Naked/Plasmid Vectors

– – Gene Gun

– – Electroporation

– – Lipofection

– – Others

By Gene Type

– Antigen

– Cytokine

– Tumor Suppressor

– Suicide

– Deficiency

– Growth factors

– Receptors

– Others

By Application

– Oncological Disorders

– Rare Diseases

– Cardiovascular Diseases

– Neurological Disorders

– Infectious disease

– Other Diseases

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – UK

– – France

– – Spain

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Republic of South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Novartis

– Kite Pharma, Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline PLC

– Spark Therapeutics Inc.

– Bluebird bio Inc.

– Genethon

– Transgene SA

– Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

– Oxford BioMedica

– NewLink Genetics Corp.

